There are three bird aviaries at St. Raphael’s. Kept behind clear panes of glass, little birds of many colors sing and flutter to and fro. Some hold court within round, enclosed nests, only their beaks poking out into the light, no doubt brooding over a clutch of eggs. Others are more outgoing, and hop to nearby ledges to peer out at any inquisitive faces looking into their little world.
“People will watch them, they’re active, they’re fluttering around. If you’re a bird person, you really enjoy it.” Cindy Schwehr, director of SMP St. Raphael’s, a resident care facility that serves Valley City, said. “Our whole goal of this facility is to be home-like. This is someone’s home, we want it as homelike as possible. Not necessarily that everyone has birds in their homes, but it’s something we’re all used to.”
St. Raphael’s incorporates the rejuvenating power of animal visitors into its care; in the past, they had a black Labrador who had actually grown up within the facility from infancy.
