Coming up on December 18th, the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown will be hosting the BIG Christmas Show from 7-10 p.m. featuring musical guests Greg Hager and Mylo Hatzenbuhler. The show is said to offer a night filled with endless entertainment, doors opening at 6 p.m.
Guests can expect beautifully written holiday music from Hager and a hilarious take on songs from Hatzenbuhler.
Greg Hager, who was born and raised in Valley City, writes and sings all of his own music. Taking a lot of influence from the greats like George Strait and John Denver, Hager’s says his style has been described as more of the old-school country vibe. Now a Nashville produced musician, he travels worldwide playing his country and gospel songs.
Greg shares that he averages around 140 concerts a year with his fourth concert tour in Japan coming up in 2023.
Notably, Hager is also the only artist in North Dakota history to ever release nine albums with 100% of his own written music.
Hager is joined by a full band made up of Todd Goehring on the fiddle, Nick Holden on the steel guitar, Lornetta Hooks on the flute and saxophone, Steve Kuykendall on lead guitar, Steven Thomas on the drums, Erin Harris on the keyboard, Donnie Tahran on the bass guitar, and vocals by himself and his wife, Andrea Hager.
Being a lover of the holidays, Hager has recorded a Christmas album which he is planning to play songs from at the show. The Times Record spoke with Hager, and he said he will also be playing three new, all original songs. When asked what one of his favorite songs to play live was, Hager mentioned he loves playing Rudolph.
Even though he has traveled the world, Greg says his North Dakota pride still runs deep. “I’ve been almost every place, there truly is no place that is better than North Dakota,” said Hager. Still residing in Valley City on his farm with his family, even though he loves touring the world, he still feels there is no place like home.
Clyde Bauman, also known as, Mylo Hatzenbuhler, will be sharing the stage at the show offering his parody take on Christmas songs. Hatzenbuhler is called the “Original Rock and Roll Farm Boy” and will be there to provide the comedic element to the evening. Raised in a small German farm town in middle North Dakota, Hatzenbuhler grew up with a love of music. He now teaches as a music professor at Bismarck State College and travels around as Mylo Hatzenbuhler sticking to his roots performing all over the country.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students with availability beforehand on Eventbrite.com or at the door. Seating is limited so it’s best to purchase advanced tickets or show up early. The event is sponsored by Smith Lumber, Handy Home & Hardware, Valley Meat, and Alley Beans all of Valley City and Lucas Keller Agency, of Jamestown.