Greg Hager big Christmas show

Coming up on December 18th, the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown will be hosting the BIG Christmas Show from 7-10 p.m. featuring musical guests Greg Hager and Mylo Hatzenbuhler. The show is said to offer a night filled with endless entertainment, doors opening at 6 p.m.

Guests can expect beautifully written holiday music from Hager and a hilarious take on songs from Hatzenbuhler.

