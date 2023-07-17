Flowers are in full bloom at Medicine Wheel Park in Valley City, an idyllic hillside park that was born from the mind of Joe Stickler, a VCSU professor who learned about the sacred medicine wheel from his time in Arizona. The Wheel charts the course of the planets, allowing visitors to walk the whole solar system -- or just take in the scenery. Submitted photos.
