BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) urges safe handling and preparation of turkey to avoid foodborne illness this holiday season. Turkey and other raw poultry products often contain harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella.
“Following the basics of food safety when preparing turkey and other foods can help you and your family stay healthy this holiday season,” said Laura Cronquist, NDDoH epidemiologist.
