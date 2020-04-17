National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 12-18, 2020. Our emergency responders serve as a vital part for our community linking together our fire, medical, and law enforcement agencies.
Valley City is lucky and proud to have such a skilled and caring team of dispatchers, emergency responders/agencies and healthcare workers, who all work together to make sure everyone gets the best care available.
