By Paul McDonald
TR News/Sports
The three new tennis courts on the North side of Valley City were officially dedicated at a ceremony Tuesday, September 12th.
With members of the Valley City Park Board, the Valley City and Fargo Shanley boys tennis teams and fans in attendance, Park Board Commissioner and Valley City Tennis Association member Susan Kringlie addressed the crowd about the new courts.
The project began in 2017, but challenges, including grant funding, increased costs of construction materials and the COVID pandemic, kept the project from taking off.
Kringlie shares why the renovation was needed. “Facilities are an integral part of tennis and the Parks and rec recognized the need to improve these courts that were built in the 1970’s. Kringlie continues, “The aging concrete had developed major cracks undermining the slabs and the degradation of the playing surface due to inadequate drainage over the many years.”
According to Kringlie, “The original 2017 cost was estimated at $500,000 for three new post tension courts and fencing.”
Planning picked up again in 2020 with KLJ (Kadrmas, Lee & Jackson) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) facilities planning services, and continued for the next two years.
After bidding was done twice as specifications were updated to reduce cost. STRATA was awarded the bid, which was nearly double the original estimate from 2017, in February 2022 and construction began in the spring of that year and completed this summer.
Kringlie says, “I would like to recognize key supporters of this renovation project which took six years to complete.”
She continues in saying that each groups participation in this project. “The Valley City Park Board, Executive Director Tyler Jacobson and VCPR staff for their overseeing and funding of over half this project which was $514,000, KLJ for their engineering services, STRATA was the general contractor, the USTA for the project planning and the national and sectional grants totaling $45,000, the land and water conservation fund. This is a program that provides 50/50 matching grants administered by the North Dakota Parks and Rec Department. With the increase cost of this project over the years, they eventually funded more money to a total of $489,000.” Kringlie also thanked the Valley City Tennis Association (VCTA) and the City of Valley City along with the players, parents and supporters of tennis in Valley City.
Present for the official ribbing cutting was Dick Gulmon, President of the Park Board, Park Board Commissioner Jordyn Heck, VCHS head tennis coach Matt Nielson, Maria Frelich from the Valley City Chamber of Commerce and Miles Taylor a junior on the VCHS boys tennis team.
The courts were first used this summer during the VCTA Junior Tennis tournament in July.
Be sure and pick up your September 14th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.