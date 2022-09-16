Robots may sound like science fiction, but at Valley City’s Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center, students are getting hands-on with the future today, as a collaborative robot called a “cobot” was showcased to a number of welding classes last week.
“It as pretty cool,” Brayden Olauson, a high school senior who got to work directly with the cobot during a demonstration. “Anybody could operate it. It’d be cool to play around with it later in life.”
This cobot had come courtesy of Linde, represented ably by Todd Loiseau, a metal fabrication productivity specialist with the company, who went over the function and purpose of the machine before turning it over to Olauson to get hands-on with making it work.
“My role in the company … is to work with existing customers,” Loiseau told the Times-Record. “We work on productivity gains, I do a lot with lasers, plasma, robotic automation, things of that nature.”
Cobots and similar automation assistants are not strictly new, but the technology continues to develop and is growing increasingly commonplace, particularly in addressing workforce shortages. Dennis Reinke, welding instructor at SVCTAC, said that he’d been urged by advisory board members to find opportunities to introduce these technologies to their students.
“It’s emerging technology,” Reinke said. “With the labor shortage we have these days … when we had a discussion at an advisory board meeting, they were just so interested in looking in to this robot and stuff. A lot of them were starting to pressure me … to get robotics in at the school level. One of my board members who works at John Deere mentioned it a few years ago, so I started looking into that.”
