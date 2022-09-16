FlashyRobotArm

Robots may sound like science fiction, but at Valley City’s Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center, students are getting hands-on with the future today, as a collaborative robot called a “cobot” was showcased to a number of welding classes last week.

“It as pretty cool,” Brayden Olauson, a high school senior who got to work directly with the cobot during a demonstration. “Anybody could operate it. It’d be cool to play around with it later in life.”

