This week, May 4-8, 2020, is Teacher Appreciation Week. As North Dakota’s superintendent of public instruction, I wanted to share some thoughts with my teaching colleagues about the most important profession in the world.
Our public schools are often dismissed as mediocre, inequitable, or bureaucratic. The year 2020 will be known as when we learned just how much our schools mean to American society by their simple absence.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, May 6th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.