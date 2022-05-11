The primary elections are going to be on June 14 and Barnes County has a lot of choices to make as the voters take to the ballot.
Putting aside the higher-level races and the partisan affairs, the county-level contest has several interesting match-ups for the voters to consider, as a great litany of offices are up for review.
District 2’s County Commission seat, currently held by Shawn Olauson, is being challenged by Corey Neseth.
District 3’s County Commission seat, currently held by Bill Carlblom, is being challenged by Eldred Knutson.
District 4’s County Commission Seat is hotly contested, held currently by Vicky Lovell, who is fending off Barry Borg and Ron Manson for the slot.
Randy McClaflin will be defending his title of Sheriff against Wade Hannig.
And of course, the County’s Official Newspaper is also up for consideration, between the Valley City Times-Record and the Litchville Bulletin. We don’t pick favorites in political races, but we do have a vested interest in urging the people of Barnes County to continue to allow the Times-Record to be their paper of note.
Many races, including County Recorder, Treasurer, State’s Attorney and Auditor, have only one name in the running and thus no risk of loss to any but a chance write-in candidate.
There are three county measures on the ballot this year, some of which are simply renewals of existing levies while one promises a tax hike.
“The state legislature is in charge of the laws as to taxation…they chose to make some of our levies expire, forcing the people to vote on them every ten years, rather than leave them up to the commission,” County Auditor Beth Didier explained. “It’s putting more of it back on the people who may or may not know what’s going on or understand what’s happening.”
Measure 1 is one of those renewals, keeping going a road levy that will soon expire and will have no tax increase with it, Didier said.
Measure 2 is a bridge bond.
“Typically we levy that one every five years or so,” Didier said. “Bridges are very expensive to build and we can’t do it out of our regular tax bond.”
Measure 3 is an ambulance-related levy, intended to help offset the cost of ambulance service and provide the dedicated advanced life support team with more funding. Hoewever, this measure would see a “slight” increase in taxes. Didier estimated this to be around a $5 increase per $100,000 home value.
The primary is June 14. Ballots are already available. For more information call the Barnes County Auditor’s Office at 701-845-8500.
