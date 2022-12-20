Lochow Tax Service

Tax and Accounting Professional team pictured back row l-r: Jim Lochow, CPA, owner; Muriel Hintz, CPA; Emma Willey; Debbie Lochow, receptionist. Front row l-r: Janet Brown, payroll specialist; Bobbie Jo Hurlimann, receptionist. TR photo

The Tax and Accounting Professionals team in Valley City has served the community for decades, building a reputation for trustworthiness that has seen steady growth for years.

“We view our clients as family because we get to know generations,” Jim Lochow, CPA and owner of the firm, told the Times-Record. We attribute the growth and success of the firm to our loyal and dedicated team of employees.  All of our employees have longevity including Muriel Hintz CPA, Janet Brown, Debbie Lochow and Bobbie Jo Hurlimann.  In addition, Emma Willey, a Valley City native, has recently joined our team.  She is a UND graduate and is preparing to take the CPA exam.

