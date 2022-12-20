The Tax and Accounting Professionals team in Valley City has served the community for decades, building a reputation for trustworthiness that has seen steady growth for years.
“We view our clients as family because we get to know generations,” Jim Lochow, CPA and owner of the firm, told the Times-Record. We attribute the growth and success of the firm to our loyal and dedicated team of employees. All of our employees have longevity including Muriel Hintz CPA, Janet Brown, Debbie Lochow and Bobbie Jo Hurlimann. In addition, Emma Willey, a Valley City native, has recently joined our team. She is a UND graduate and is preparing to take the CPA exam.
Jim and Debbie were both from small towns in North Dakota and decided to come to Valley City after realizing the true cost of working for a big city firm.
“I graduated from UND and I worked for five years for a large accounting firm in Minneapolis,” Lochow said. “I missed my daughter’s first birthday. We realized that it wasn’t worth it, so we decided to move closer to home.”
That focus on family and relationships has cemented a reputation of trustworthiness for the firm with its client base. “We’ve grown every year…it truly is a wonderful business.” Lochow shares.
Tax and Accounting Professionals are located at 164 East Main Street in Valley City, right across from the Pizza Corner. You can call them for tax advice and preparation, bookkeeping, payroll and more at 701-845-1660.
Be sure and pick up your December 20th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.