If you’ve ever thought to yourself “I could really go for some takeout, but I don’t want to get off my couch,” you’re in luck. Food delivery services have been growing in popularity for a few years now, especially essential during the pandemic, and Valley City is now getting its own.
Miranda, Chris and Adrian Grafing have formed their own food delivery service, Takeout Express, named so to incorporate the spirit of Valley City (since trains are kind of a big deal here) into their new business. Here’s how it works: order takeout from any restaurant that has call-in service or an app (minus pizza places, which have their own delivery services), give Takeout Express a call and inform them of your order details and drop-off address, and sit back and relax as you wait for your good eats to arrive at your front door. When your food arrives, you’ll pay with cash or credit card (with SquareUp technology that Takeout Express will be utilizing). And that’s it. Simple and convenient.
Here are the prices: $5 flat rate and any order over $20 is an additional 10% payment.
To start out, Takeout Express will operate Fridays and Saturdays from 4-11 p.m., but the Grafings express their willingness to expand hours/days to meet demands, depending on the response they receive with their weekend shifts. On their opening day, Takeout Express will only be accepting cash for deliveries. To utilize their services, give them a call at 701-890-0239 You can also visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/takeoutexpressvc or on Instagram @takeoutxpress
