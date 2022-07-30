US Army Corp of Engineers Logo

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host a change of command ceremony at the historic Landmark Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, today, July 28, at 10 a.m.

Col. Eric R. Swenson will assume command of the St. Paul District from Col. Karl D. Jansen and become the district’s 67th commander and district engineer.

