Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals, a group focused on advocating for stray or abandoned animals, will host its animal Spay/Neuter Week September 20-24 at the Valley City Vet Hospital, offering a 15% discount plus a $25 SVFA incentive to help pay for spaying/neutering your pet.
Call the Valley City Veterinary Hospital at (701) 845-3662 to set up an appointment and mention the Spay/Neuter Week Discount to take advantage of this great opportunity. There are a limited number of appointments available during this special offer, so call early!
