The Sheyenne Valley Career and Technology Center Transition Class celebrated their 2023 graduates with a ceremony on May 18th at the center.
Pictured are the 2023 graduates, l-r: Nicholas Levers, Sam Borg, Hunter Smith, Jacee Klein, Matthew Johnson and their teacher Kalyn Botz.
Not pictured are the paraprofessionals that worked in Mrs. Botz’s room. Toni Haglund, Jaden Radcliffe. And job coaches, Amelia Belgard, Rick Gruman and Amy Anderson
The Times-Record sends congratulations to you all and wishes you good luck on your journey ahead!
Photo by Paul McDonald/TR