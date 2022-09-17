This fantastic group of students are enrolled in the Transition program at SVACTC. The Transition program educates students in a variety of skills to assist them in independent living after high school. Students continue to improve on job, money management and daily living skills. The Transition program finds so much value in service learning projects such as the Hi-Line Prairie Garden. Students were able to help beautify the garden and give back to the community. The Transition program also donates time with the Community Closet. The program will welcome future opportunities that anyone in the community may have by email kalyn.botz@k12.nd.us or calling 845-0256.
SVACTC students visit Hi-Line Prairie Gardens
Courtesy of Kalyn Botz
