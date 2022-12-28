The Sheyenne Valley Area Career & Technology Center of Valley City Building Trades Program teaches students about the importance of safety and how to work in a construction environment.
Instructor Jason Bowen works with students in preparing them for future jobs. The course teaches students modern technology and techniques such as:
- Applying Construction Management Procedures
- Rough Framing, Dry Wall Installation and Finishing
- Enclosure of Structure,
- Installation of Siding and Roofing
- Construction Electrical
The Building Trades class provides students with the technical and employment skills to be job entry level ready straight out of high school and provide them a leg up on their peers should they decide to continue their education after high school.
SVACTC is currently looking for a second semester construction project, recently sharing the following...
Would you, or would someone you know, be interested in buying/building a small lake cabin, hunting shack, grain dryer sleeping quarters, portable Office unit, or something similar?
The SVACTC Construction program is looking for a smaller than normal (for us) project to work on for the spring semester.
The perfect project would include a little electrical, a little plumbing, insulation, sheetrock, flooring, siding, windows, etc so that our students learn how to complete as many of those tasks as possible. However, we also need a small enough project to comfortably complete before the end of the school year (not a full 2 or 3-bedroom house). We would look to shell up the project indoors and then move it to our parking lot to complete, which limits us to approximately 14 ft width and 10ft-12ft high, but the length could be as long as 40ft if needed/desired.
Estimates on cost for the project vary depending on planned use, needed functionality, and personal preference but we estimate the final cost to be between $57,500-$70,000.
For reference, "cabins" of similar dimensions currently sell for between $100,000-$115,000 depending upon finishes. So, we would hope to save someone 40-50% (cost of labor) off of what they might otherwise pay to have someone else build them a similar sized building.
SVACTC asks for $7,500 up front to help us purchase materials and ensure a serious end buyer. This amount would be deducted from the end purchase price, but not nonrefundable if the would-be buyer needed to back out of purchasing the building once completed.
If multiple parties show interest, we will choose the project that we believe provides the best learning opportunity for the students.
Be sure and pick up your December 28th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.