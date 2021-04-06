2021 Sheyenne Valley Arts & Crafts Association will hold their 53rd annual Marketplace Festival on September 25th and 26th throughout the town of Fort Ransom.
SVACA planners are asking the public for musical entertainment suggestions and recommendations for this year’s show. They say they are open to consider any regional single act, duos, up to choirs and ask that groups or private parties suggest themselves or that other suggest entertainment they have heard that would be, in their opinion, a good match for the festival.
The SVACA planners ask that if you suggest a group you also add in information on the type of music they play and anything special they should know about the group.
