That’s become a bit of a buzzword in our region. Making agriculture sustainable is the key challenge of our age, and the USDA is fully backing the research of such practices.
This year, three North Dakotans were awarded grants to pursue their sustainable agriculture research projects.
Derek Lowstuter of Folly Hill Farm based in Bismarck was granted $8,980 for his project called “Development of an Integrated Ventilation, Thermal Mass and Lighting System for the First Deep Winter Greenhouse in North Dakota.”
James Ryan of Balfour is using his awarded $8,826 to pursue his project titled “Organic No-Till in Perennial Clover.”
Thirdly, Megan Mahoney of MaHoney Queens and Bees, located in Jamestown, plans to research bees. Her project, “Honeybee Breeding Program Designed for the Commercial Beekeeping Industry to Provide Sustainable Breeding Stock Using Artificial Insemination,” sounds pretty radical. In our area, it isn’t uncommon to hear about artificial insemination where cattle are concerned, particularly seedstock livestock operations, but artificially inseminating a bee is definitely a surprising concept.
