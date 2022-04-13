Fresh-made sushi is being served up at Leevers in Valley City. Tony Bik prepares a wide assortment of scrumptious sushi and sashimi rolls, part of a new addition to the local grocer. The flavor and freshness are excellent, and word on the street says the new product has been quite well-received already.
