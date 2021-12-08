The Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, which Supt. Baesler started in 2015, is drawing new national attention as an innovative way to bring student voices and influence to K-12 education. To help spread the word, the Hunt Institute, a nonprofit education organization named for a former North Carolina governor, is hosting a webinar at 2:30 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Dec. 14, with Superintendent Baesler and members of the Student Cabinet.
It would be worth your time to listen in! You can register at this link: https://bit.ly/3nFd7sB
Background information about the Student Cabinet can be found at these links:
https://www.nd.gov/dpi/familiescommunity/state-superintendent-cabinets/state-superintendent-student-cabinet