Student Cabinet Graphic

The Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, which Supt. Baesler started in 2015, is drawing new national attention as an innovative way to bring student voices and influence to K-12 education. To help spread the word, the Hunt Institute, a nonprofit education organization named for a former North Carolina governor, is hosting a webinar at 2:30 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Dec. 14, with Superintendent Baesler and members of the Student Cabinet.

It would be worth your time to listen in! You can register at this link: https://bit.ly/3nFd7sB

Background information about the Student Cabinet can be found at these links:

https://www.nd.gov/dpi/familiescommunity/state-superintendent-cabinets/state-superintendent-student-cabinet

https://www.nd.gov/dpi/news/baesler-chooses-new-superintendents-student-cabinet

