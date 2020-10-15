On October 15th Valley City Public School Superintendent, Josh Johnson shared the following updates for Valley City Schools.
Risk Level and Attendance at Activities
Yesterday afternoon Governor Burgum updated guidelines for large gatherings decreasing attendance limits for counties in Green, Yellow, and Orange risk levels. Barnes County remains in the Yellow risk level and will begin following the new guidelines on Sunday, October 18th. This change will require us to once again modify our attendance plan which will only allow us up to 100 individuals into an activity event. Please be looking for a communication from Hi-Liner Athletic Director, Mike Schultz, in the next couple of days addressing these changes for activities.
The North Dakota Department of Health has updated guidance on face coverings and has listed "Neck Gaiters" as an unapproved face covering for the new quarantine exemption. Beginning on Monday, October 19th, we will require all students and staff members to wear a qualifying face covering (shown in the attachment and listed here; surgical masks, cloth face coverings, N95 mask (no valves)).
Thank you again for continuing to be supportive, flexible, and prepared for change this school year. With the continued and changing guidelines provided to us by the NDDoH and Governor's Office, we are doing our best to limit the distractions and disruptions for our students, staff, and parents. If you have any questions regarding this information, please feel free to contact me via email or phone at the district office.
#BridgingHealthandEducation
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483