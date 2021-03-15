HiLinerLogo
 Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the email below with VCPS students, parents and guardians in regards to the Virtual Learning Academy, 4th quarter...
This email is specifically for the parents/guardians that have children attending or planning to attend the Valley City Public Schools ​VIRTUAL LEARNING ACADEMY (Grades K-8) for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.  If you do not have students enrolled in the Academy and/or if you are not making any educational changes for the fourth quarter, no action is necessary from you.  Valley City Public Schools is planning to continue with Plan B (in-person learning) for the fourth quarter beginning on Monday, March 22nd.  
 
VCPS 2020-2021 Virtual Learning Academy 
Who: Any students enrolling in or current students transferring out of the Virtual Learning Academy for the 4th quarter.
What: You MUST send an email or call your student's school principal declaring your student's educational plan for the 4th quarter (see email addresses below)
When: Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 (Deadline)
 
If your student is already enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy and you plan to continue for the fourth quarter, no action is necessary from you.  
 
The fourth quarter will begin on Monday, March 22nd, 2021.  Please know that our deadline of Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 will be firm due to the need to register students and secure staffing for the fourth quarter.  Again, the deadline to 'declare' is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021.
 
Email address for School Principals
Troy Miller- Jefferson Elementary Principal (troy.miller@k12.nd.us)
Chad Lueck- Washington Elementary Principal (chad.lueck@k12.nd.us)
Dan Larson- Junior High Principal  (daniel.larson@k12.nd.us)

If you have any questions regarding the Virtual Learning Academy, please contact your school principal via email or phone.  A reminder that the deadline to enroll any new students in the Academy and/or transfer students to VCPS for in-person learning will be Wednesday, March 17th, 2021.
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

