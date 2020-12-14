This email is specifically for the parents/guardians that have children attending or planning to attend the Valley City Public Schools VIRTUAL LEARNING ACADEMY for the third quarter and/or second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. If you do not have students enrolled in the Academy and/or if you are not making any educational changes for the third quarter, no action is necessary from you. Valley City Public Schools is planning to continue with Plan B (in-person learning) for the third quarter/second semester beginning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
VCPS 2020-2021 Virtual Learning Academy
Who: Any students enrolling in or current students transferring out of the Virtual Learning Academy for the 3rd quarter/2nd semester.
What: You MUST send an email or call your student's school principal declaring your student's educational plan for the 3rd quarter/2nd semester (see email addresses below)
When: Monday, December 21, 2020 (Deadline)
If your student is already enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy and you plan to continue for the third quarter/second semester, no action is necessary from you.
The third quarter/second semester will begin on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Please know that our deadline of Monday, December 21, 2020 will be firm due to the need to register students and secure staffing for the third quarter/second semester. Again, the deadline to 'declare' is Monday, December 21, 2020.
Email address for School Principals
If you have any questions regarding the Virtual Learning Academy, please contact your school principal via email or phone. A reminder that the deadline to enroll any new students in the Academy and/or transfer students to VCPS for in-person learning will be Monday, December 21, 2020.
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483