May 24th VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the following information with family, friends and guardians of VCPS students...
Good morning,
We are very excited to be finishing this successful school year at Valley City Public Schools. We can truly say that this has been a school year unlike any other. Together, we faced incredible challenges and made several very difficult decisions along the way. On behalf of our staff and school board, we share our appreciation with the students and parents that provided unending support for our school district over the past 14 months. Thank you!
Thursday- Last Day of School
We will be dismissing students early this Thursday, the last day of school. Please make sure that you are paying attention for dismissal times shared from schools and/or teachers (hint: we will follow our early dismissal schedule, busing included).
District COVID-19 Plan
The district covid-19 plan will officially end on Monday, May 31st. After this date, masks worn on school property will be optional for all students, staff, and visitors. Information regarding any health guidelines for our summer programs will be shared with parents via email and/or communications from administration, coaches, and teachers. We look forward to beginning to plan for a 'normal' 2021-2022 school year and will share more information with you in August.
If you have any questions regarding the end of the school year and/or our summer programs, please contact us at the district office. Hope everyone has a great week and finish to the school year.
Thank you,
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483