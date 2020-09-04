09.03.20- 6:45pm
 
Please read the letter that has been attached to this communication.  For additional information regarding our District Plan and other COVID-19 Information, please visit our website at https://www.hiliners.org and click on the COVID-19.  
 
On behalf of the District Emergency Response Team and School Board, Thank you so much to our students, staff, and parents for your support of the school district during these challenging times in our community, county, state, and country.  We are moving from SURVIVING to THRIVING because of YOU!!
 
Remember, tomorrow is Hi-Liner Pride Friday at Valley City Public Schools, let's all wear our blue and white and bring school pride to 2020-2021!!
 
Mr. Johnson
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

