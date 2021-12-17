Tik Tok Graphic
Students, Parents, and Families,
Considering the most recent school threats reaching across the country, Valley City Public Schools has been and will continue to work collaboratively with local law enforcement and our SRO Sean Hagen to ensure the safety of our students in our schools.  The latest TikTok challenge has asked for individuals to bring weapons to school on this day.  Valley City Police Department will be increasing their presence in our schools today as precautionary measures.
As you know, student safety is a priority in our school district, and we will take all threats seriously.  We will continue to encourage everyone in our community to report concerns or unusual behaviors to school officials or law enforcement immediately.  If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at josh.johnson@k12.nd.us (701.845.0483) or sean.hagen@k12.nd.us(701.840.9761).
 
Thank you,
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

