featured
Superintendent Johnson Shares Changes to District Covid-19 Plan
-
- Updated
This morning our District Emergency Response Team (DERT) met to discuss and update our District COVID-19 Plan. Specifically, we addressed a CDC recommendation regarding individuals traveling out of country. Below, please see the out of country requirements that will be implemented in our school district immediately and until further notice.
The CDC is recommending (see link below) that all individuals traveling out of country should quarantine upon return to the United States. An individual should quarantine up to 7 days with a negative test and/or quarantine for 10 days without a test. In consultation with our local health team, we will implement this recommendation at VCPS with one modification:
- An individual may test 3-5 days following return and with a negative PCR test may be back in school prior to 7 days.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html (click on country of travel to see recommendations)
We advise any individuals planning to travel out of country this spring PLEASE contact the school district prior to your travels, and we will be able to provide you with more specific information from our local health officials. Please know that we currently do NOT have any travel restrictions in place for domestic travel; however, this is subject to change and will be communicated as necessary with you.
Valley City Public Schools will be updating our District COVID-19 Plan next week (March 1-5) and will be sharing that with you via email and link to our website. In the meantime, if you have any specific questions regarding our plan, do not hesitate to contact your school principal, activities director, and/or our district office. Thank YOU for your support and collaboration this school year. We have and will continue to model a successful education learning plan for other school districts in North Dakota and across the country. Any of our successes would NOT have been possible without the collective efforts from our students, educators, parents, school board, and community. THANK YOU!
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Superintendent Johnson Shares Changes to District Covid-19 Plan
- VCPR 33rd Annual Winter Shootout
- North Dakota Nicknames
- Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins Friday, Bringing Joy During Challenging Times
- Dakota Gardener: Best Vegetable Varieties for North Dakota
- Hi-Liner Varsity Girls Defeat Spartans 59-34
- VCHS Celebrates Snow Week, Feb. 22nd - 27th
- ~ North Dakota Outdoors: Hunter Education ~
Most Popular
Articles
- Benefit for Bonnie Anderson to be Held at Valley City Eagles Club, February 22nd
- Update: Vehicle With Trailer Rollover Reported
- Valley City High School Announces Winner of Poetry Out Loud Contest
- ~ North Dakota Outdoors: Hunter Education ~
- VCPS Revisions to 2021-21 District Calendar
- VCHS Celebrates Snow Week, Feb. 22nd - 27th
- RE/MAX Lawn Realty of Valley City Merges With RE/MAX Now of Jamestown
- North Dakota Nicknames
- State Wrestling Tournament, Fargo, February 18-20
- Dakota Gardener: Best Vegetable Varieties for North Dakota
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.