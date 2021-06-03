In addition to Music in the City Park Bandshell every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., locals also have an opportunity to take in more music outdoors. The Bridges Art Council presents this annual “Summer Afternoons in Pioneer Park” in the Amphitheater, where you can enjoy music, spoken word and comedy performances. Here’s what to look forward to (each program begins at 4 p.m.):
On June 13th, it kicks off with Folk Music Festival, featuring the music of Tim Kadrmas, Joseph DeMasi, Dave Oakland and Fargo’s Folk Trio “Tuckered Out”.
