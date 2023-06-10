The Bridges Arts Council is proud to announce our third season of Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park with our first event featuring Dr. Lindsey Wiehl with “Bassoon in June”. The event will take place this Sunday, June 11th at 5:30 at the Pioneer Park Amphitheater located at 800 4th St. NW. This year’s line up includes some great performers that will be perfect in the smaller, more intimate setting of Pioneer Park. You will not want to miss a single performance!
Lindsey Wiehl is a songwriter, performer, and music scholar. She believes that the brainy and complex side of music can co-exist with the enjoyable and fun side of music, and works to spread her love for music as a music professor at Valley City State University. Lindsey encourages others to unapologetically pursue their interests while ignoring stereotypes and preconceived notions of what it means to be a musician. She is a composer, performer, and songwriter, often creating opportunities to bring typical classical instruments into varying genres. You can learn more about her art at www.lindseywiehl.com.