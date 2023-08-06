Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its third season, will continue with its fourth performance of the season on Sunday, August 13th at 5:30 p.m. with members of the award-winning Valley City High School speech team presenting, “The Spoken Word”.
The Valley City High School Speech team is coming off an extremely successful 2022-2023 competitive season in which they were named North Dakota High School Activities Association State Class A Speech Team Champions. The 2023 team title is the 6th Consecutive title for the Hi-Liner Speech Team and 10th title in program history. The Valley City High School Speech Team holds the 2nd most titles in Class A Speech History behind Fargo Shanley with 13 team titles. The Valley City High School speech team was coached in the 2022-2023 Season by: Abby Ingstad (Head Coach), Maddie Yoder (Assistant Coach), Madi Klabo (Assistant Coach), Grady Hornung (Assistant Coach).
Student performances for “The Spoken Word” will feature different performers from the speech team and will be a mix of prepared speeches in different categories. NDHSAA Speech features 14 different competitive events. These events are a mix of both prepared and extemporaneous events.
The Bridges Arts Council hopes that you can join us on Sunday Afternoon at Pioneer Park. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the event will be held in the performance hall in the new Center for the Fine Arts at VCSU.
Remaining events in the “Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park” series are:
August 27th- VCSU Opera Ensemble
Performances are sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council, Stoudt-Miller, and Dacotah Bank. Additionally, this project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information or questions about this and other upcoming events, please contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator, Nick Lee, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or by calling 701-840-6182 and leaving a voicemail.