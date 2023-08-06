2023 VCHS Speech Champion Team Members

Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its third season, will continue with its fourth performance of the season on Sunday, August 13th at 5:30 p.m. with members of the award-winning Valley City High School speech team presenting, “The Spoken Word”.

The Valley City High School Speech team is coming off an extremely successful 2022-2023 competitive season in which they were named North Dakota High School Activities Association State Class A Speech Team Champions. The 2023 team title is the 6th Consecutive title for the Hi-Liner Speech Team and 10th title in program history. The Valley City High School Speech Team holds the 2nd most titles in Class A Speech History behind Fargo Shanley with 13 team titles. The Valley City High School speech team was coached in the 2022-2023 Season by: Abby Ingstad (Head Coach), Maddie Yoder (Assistant Coach), Madi Klabo (Assistant Coach), Grady Hornung (Assistant Coach).  

