Sunday Afternoons In Pioneer Park, now in its third season, will continue on Sunday June 25th at 5:30 PM with a performance by The 3 D’s (Doran Chandler, Dean Scoular, and Dave Oakland). The 3 D’s have been performing and making music together for several years. All three are Valley City residents. Doran and Dean are well known throughout this community as they have played at many events for the Catholic Church and local nursing homes/long term care facilities. Dave Oakland joined Doran and Dean after having moved back to Valley City. Dave and Doran once were in a band together in high school, called the Honest Truth.
The 3 D’s play a variety of easy listening music from traditional country to Elvis and old time Rock and Roll. The Bridges Arts Council hopes that you can join in on the fun on Sunday afternoon, June 25th at 5:30 PM at the Pioneer Park Amphitheater. In the event of rain or inclement weather the concert will be cancelled (due to a conflict with a back-up space). These concerts are free and open to everyone. Future events and dates are as follows: