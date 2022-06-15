Alice’s Community Days has gone on nearly 125 years – indeed, in 2025, the little town will be celebrating its quasicentennial, a true testament to the fun and community spirit that embodies the annual event.
For Twila Laufenberg, one of the organizers of the event, it’s a chance to bring a community together and keep it there.
“We don’t have anything else in Alice. Our church closed in December of 2004 so now we’ve all scattered to local churches in Fingal, Enderlin and Buffalo, so we never see each other anymore,” Laufenberg said. “As a community, we’ve missed that. So we decided to do this and have vendors in and kind of have a summer fun day.”
Read the full story in your Wednesday, June 15th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.