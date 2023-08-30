The Summer Nights on Central Committee invites all to participate in Summer Vikes on Central, Thursday, September 7th. This community event will help welcome incoming and current VCSU students to Valley City. The committee shares that they want all students to realize what our vibrant community has to offer and introduce them to local businesses and community members in a fun and relaxing atmosphere.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to attend Summer Nights on Central, they are a series of events held each summer in downtown Valley City featuring live music, shopping happy hour, food vendors and more. These events have drawn crowds of 500 to 1,000 people. In addition to the usual attendance, Summer Vikes on Central will feature VCSU’s freshman class, marching band and additional members of the Viking family led from the University’s footbridge up Central Avenue.