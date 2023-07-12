July 13th is packed with fun -- Valley City Chamber Open House 5-8 p.m., Summer Nights on Central offers games, activities, food & beverage and music by Tripwire from 5:30-9 p.m. Shop Summer Nights, with happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m., take a picture and tag @vcchamber and @summernightsvc for a chance to win additional prizes!
Grab your family and friends - check out this fun, free event!
