Summer Nights on Central returns to Valley City on Thursday, July 21st with the band 2 Weeks Notice.
Summer Nights On Central committee will host a series of concerts that began July 14th and continues July 21st and September 8th featuring games, live music, shopping, street vendors and more—all for free.
Shopping Happy Hour begins from 4-6 p.m., with vendors opening 5:30 p.m. and the concert running from 6-9 p.m.
Summer Nights on Central has packed the downtown area with folks of all ages offering each of them something to enjoy. Join the committee and sponsors Puklich, BEK Communications, Valley City State University, Grotberg Electric and Dacotah Bank to socialize and have food and fun. Summer nights in the Midwest are too beautiful to waste, so grab the family and head to downtown Valley City for music, food and fun.
A special addition, hosted by VCSU, Summer Vikes on Central - September 8th with local favorite band Slamabama.
For more information please call 701-490-3530 or visit www.valleycitynd.org/summernights.