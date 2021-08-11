Summer Nights on Central returns to downtown Valley City on Thursday, August 12th. This community favorite is hosted by the Valley City - Barnes County Development Corporation in partnership with the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce. The Summer Nights on Central series, this year with two installments, features games, live music, shopping, street vendors and more—all for free. It brings people of all ages out to enjoy the summer weather and community fellowship.
