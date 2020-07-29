A town favorite is returning to Valley City’s Central Avenue on Thursday, July 30th: Summer Nights on Central. The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the series of Thursday night events July 30, August 20 and 27, featuring games, live music, shopping, street vendors and more—all for free.
This Thursday, the first event of the Summer Nights series will feature live music from national touring band Ryhme or Reason. Summer Nights-goers will get to enjoy Shopping Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m., with vendors opening 5:30 p.m. and the concert running from 6-9 p.m.
