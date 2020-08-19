A town favorite is returning to Valley City’s Central Avenue on Thursday, August 20th for Summer Nights on Central.
The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the series of Thursday night events on August 20th and 27th, featuring games, live music, shopping, street vendors and more—all for free.
This Thursday, Summer Nights will feature live music from national touring band Tripwire. Summer Nights-goers will get to enjoy Shopping Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m., with vendors opening 5:30 p.m. and the concert running from 6-9 p.m.
