Summer Nights on Central returns to Valley City on Thursday, July 14th with the band FM All Stars.
Summer Nights On Central committee will host the series of concerts July 14th, 21st and September 8th featuring games, live music, shopping, street vendors and more—all for free.
Shopping Happy Hour begins from 4-6 p.m., with vendors opening 5:30 p.m. and the concert running from 6-9 p.m.
Summer Nights on Central has packed the downtown area with folks of all ages offering each of them something to enjoy. Join the local committee members and sponsors Puklich, BEK Communications, Valley City State University, Grotberg Electric and Dacotah Bank to socialize and have food and fun. Summer nights in the Midwest are too beautiful to waste, so grab the family and head to downtown Valley City for music, food and fun.
In the coming weeks, the event will feature musical groups 2 Weeks Notice on July 21st and a special addition, hosted by VCSU, Summer Vikes on Central - September 8th with the band Slamabama.
For more information please call 701-490-3530 or visit www.valleycitynd.org/summernights.
