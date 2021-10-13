The North Dakota Climate Bulletin’s Summer 2021, released at the close of the summer season (June 1, 2021, through August 31, 2021) was the first close analysis of our state’s summer weather. The climate bulletin is a quarterly publication distributed by the North Dakota State Climate Office in the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources, North Dakota State University. Before taking a look at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Sept-Oct. climate review and long-term outlooks, let’s take a look at what our warmer months were like this year.
It was a record-breaking year, in terms of temperature and precipitation. All told, there were 339 records tied or broken in North Dakota during the season. The lack of precip also puts Summer 2021 in the top 10 driest in state history.
Temperature
The average North Dakota temperature for the summer was 70.6ºF. Historically, average summer temperatures in the state range from 61.2ºF (1915) to 72ºF (1936), and the state average from 1991-2020 (which dictates “average”) is 66.7ºF.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, October 13th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.