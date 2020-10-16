Valley City Community Hosts
“Together We Stand” Virtual Event
The annual Out of the Darkness Walk in Valley City is part of a nationwide campaign through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to fight suicide.
“Each year, suicide claims more lives than war, murder and natural disasters combined,” AFSP says. “Yet suicide prevention doesn’t receive anywhere near the funding as other leading causes of death. It’s up to Walkers like us to make a difference.”
Across the country, groups organized Community Walks, Campus Walks and Overnight Walks to raise awareness and funds that help save lives, at the same time bringing hope to those affected by suicide.Walks like the ones in Valley City give people a safe place to open up about their own struggles or loss and creates a platform to change the cultural approach to mental health.
“We are a strong and resilient community, united in our effort to fight suicide, raise awareness, educate our communities, advocate for better public policies, support those who have lost loved ones, and support those with lived experience,” AFSP says. “We use our voices and share our stories to provide hope.”
Read the full story in your Weekend Times-Record edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.