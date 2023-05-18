2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year Brad Sufficool

Pictured in front of Jefferson Elementary student body and teachers are the Sufficool family l-r: Tate, Breck, Kinlee kneeling. Standing behind them l-r: brother Craig Sufficool, 2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year Brad Sufficool with his mom and dad, Carol and Art Sufficool, on the right. VCPS photo

Congratulations to Jefferson Elementary physical education teacher, Brad Sufficool, on being voted 2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year

Valley City Public Schools is proud to announce Brad Sufficool has been named as the 2023 Teacher of the Year!

