Congratulations to Jefferson Elementary physical education teacher, Brad Sufficool, on being voted 2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year
Valley City Public Schools is proud to announce Brad Sufficool has been named as the 2023 Teacher of the Year!
Brad Sufficool has been a Physical Education teacher at Jefferson Elementary School since 2009. He was nominated for this award by students, colleagues, and parents for the following reasons.
* He frequently goes Above and Beyond for students, Jefferson Elementary, and VCPS.
* His personality is warm, friendly, and welcoming to all!
* He is very influential of others.
* He is organized, hardworking, and respected.
* His creative PE lessons are very engaging, and he sets high expectations for all of his students.
* He is inclusive of all students in his classes.
* He rarely misses a school day, and involves himself with other responsibilities such as coaching, lunch duty, after school supervision.
* He is a leader in the school district.
VCPS shares, “Mr. Brad Sufficool is an outstanding teacher and representative of our school district; we are so proud of him. This evening, we look forward to honoring him at 5:00 p.m. at the Annual Celebration of Achievement and Excellence Program in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby. Please help us congratulate Brad for being named as the 2023 Teacher of the Year at Valley City Public Schools.”
