On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson, Buffalo, ND, will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm.
Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. seed business. SueAnn homeschools the two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a few students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.
Both Tim and SueAnn enjoy ministry opportunities with their family, in their church, and also with Child Evangelism Fellowship and sharing concerts around the area. They will share a variety of musical selections from Southern Gospel, country, big band, traditional hymns and more. SueAnn has recorded 4 albums and they will be available for purchase.
Music at the City Park Bandshell is sponsored by the Valley City Parks & Recreation, NewsDakota, the Bridges Arts Council, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB Valley City, Cass County Electric and the ND Council on the Arts. A free will offering is taken to assist in continued work on the bandshell. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to the VCSU Performing Arts Hall on the VCSU campus.