Tim and SueAnn Berntson

On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson, Buffalo, ND, will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm.

Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. seed business. SueAnn homeschools the two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a few students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.

