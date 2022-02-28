Get the knowledge and tools you need to make sure you determine the future of your family’s agricultural operation at a workshop devoted to succession planning. The Protect Your Legacy: Succession Planning Workshop will be held March 3-4 at the Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence, Bavendick Stateroom #415, 1200 Schafer St. in Bismarck.
Finding time to talk to your family about succession planning for your farm or ranch may be difficult. Nevertheless, it’s important to develop a solid succession plan to ensure that your family’s wishes are met and emotional stress is minimized.
Among the many topics covered at the workshop will be session Keeping the Peace, Estate Planning 101, Prepare or Repair, Successful Succession and Retirement Strategies Revealed. The conference will open with short presentations on Life, Leadership and Legacy and The Secret to Building an Unshakable Legacy followed by panel discussions by financial professionals and ag producers with succession experiences to draw upon.
Speakers include Freedom Financial Group founder and CEO Marissa Nehlsen, behavioral consultant and communications specialist Alfredo Delgado and several successful producers from the Upper Midwest.
In her 28-year career, Nehlsen has helped thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs worldwide learn the systems, structures and strategies that teach not just the “what and why,” but the “how-to,” to minimize their taxes and maximize their profits.
Delgado, of Brain Masters Life Coaching LLC, uses scientifically proven, easy-to-use communication techniques that empower people to influence the outcome of any interaction. Alfredo is uniquely and powerfully resourced at helping his clients become expert communicators.
“The North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition takes great pride in educating producers about grazing systems, soil health and holistic management, among many other topics,” NDGLC Chairman Jerry Doan said. “We can work as hard as we want to keep the land and the livestock healthy, but if we don't have people to care for the two, it's all for nothing. Therefore, we are excited to host this informative event in partnership with Starion Bank and the and the National Grazing Lands Coalition.”
Register now for this important workshop. Hotel accommodations can be made at Country Inn and Suites and Hampton Inn and Suites
The North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition believe in learning from the trials and experiences of peers; opening doors to grass management expertise; sharing alternatives and different perspectives; discovering common goals and objectives; and generating new ideas.