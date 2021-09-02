The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) on Wednesday enlisted the help of the public to solve a case involving more than 58 dead cows in a pasture of 138. The agencies announced an up to $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
The announcement came at a press conference Wednesday morning at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, where Major Jason Falk, an investigator with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department, detailed the case where 58 pregnant cows owned by Brian Amundson of Jamestown, ND, were discovered dead on July 29th in a pasture leased for grazing on the Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge. Of the surviving cows, at least 15 have also aborted their calves, which were nearly full term, due to be born in September.
