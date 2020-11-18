Jamestown, ND – The Stutsman/Barnes County Adult Drug Court held their first graduation ceremony at the 1883 Old Stutsman County Courthouse. Two individuals were celebrated for being the first successful graduates of the program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the guests at the courthouse were limited; however, 39 people attended the ceremony via ZOOM including the Chief Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court, as well as other members of the court.
In attendance, and giving remarks, was First Lady Kathryn Burgum and Erik Diederich of Industrial Builders.
