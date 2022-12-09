Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name.
“I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
“We inherited a lot of treasure and a lot of receipts – like, 50-pound boxes, hundreds of (receipts),” Sieg said. “We’re going to keep doing the things (the old store) was doing, we can make keys, we can cut glass. I got a mechanic friend … we can fix anything, basically.”
It’s basically a two-man crew manning the shop and offering its variety of services, which includes manual labor, snow removal, barter and trade and some more unusual services in between.
“If there’s a job, we’ll do it. I had to close the doors the other day because we had a snow removal job,” Sieg said. “I also do Tarot readings and couples therapy sessions. And if we don’t know how to do it, we’ll figure it out – and we’ll do it cheaper than anyone eles, guaranteed.”
