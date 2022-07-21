Maple Valley Art Students Art Camp

Last week Tower City played host to its annual Maple Valley Summer Art Camp, an event organized by local mothers to help provide opportunities for their children to experience the many forms art and creativity can take.

“It’s just to expose as many kids to the arts as possible,” Amy Tichy, founder of the camp, said. “At one point the school didn’t have an art teacher and I had a pretty artsy kid, so I … and a couple other mothers came together and formed a non-profit called Maple Valley Arts.”

