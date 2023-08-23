The annual Valley City Public Schools Hi-Liner pride t-shirt design contest kicked off the early part of August, asking students, grades 7-12, to submit their t-shirt designs ideas for the 2023-24 school year.
VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the following information via email with Hi-Liner students, families and friends recently: “We are sending Hi-Liner shout-out’s to all of the students that submitted entries for the 2023-2024 Hi-Liner Pride t-shirt contest at Valley City Public Schools. Congratulations to Kylie Van Bruggen who created the winning design for the contest. Kylie's design will be featured on the front of the Hi-Liner Pride t-shirts that have been sponsored by RE/MAX Now, James Jensen.”