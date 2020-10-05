October 5th morning Josh Johnson, VCPS Superintendent, shared that a student at Jefferson Elementary was hit by a vehicle on Central Avenue as he was crossing the road. The student was transported to Mercy Hospital for evaluation and precautionary reasons.
Josh shares that the teachers, students and staff are all very thankful that the student will be ok; however, this does serve as a safety reminder for all drivers. He asks that all parents and guardians tell your children to use crosswalks when crossing the street. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to drop off your child in the parking lots when available or use the same side of the road as the school.
Johnson thanks everyone in the community for being extra cautious in our school zones, especially before and after school. If you have any questions or concerns regarding student and school safety, please feel free to contact either myself or School Resource Officer Sean Hagen at sean.hagen@k12.nd.us or 701.840.9761.
Student/Vehicle Accident at Jefferson Elementary
